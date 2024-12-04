Sukhbir Badal to continue seva after murder attempt

ADCP Harpal Singh said, "There were proper security arrangements here...Sukhbir ji was properly covered (given cover)...Narayan Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well. Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru." Singh said, "Security arrangements were proper. The person (shooter) tried to do some mischief but he could not succeed."









Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple here on Wednesday. Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall. The man, identified as Narain Singh, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.