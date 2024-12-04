Sukhbir Badal to continue seva after murder attempt

Sukhbir Badal to continue seva after murder attemptDecember 04, 2024 10:31
SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami
SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami says, "We will investigate this through our sources well. I think he (attacker) has been nabbed and taken away by the police. Guru Ram Das saved Sukhbir Singh Badal. We are looking into the security arrangements. This is the place of Wahe Guru, He protects us. 'Seva' will continue. We trust the Almighty."
ADCP Harpal Singh said, "There were proper security arrangements here...Sukhbir ji was properly covered (given cover)...Narayan Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well. Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru." Singh said, "Security arrangements were proper. The person (shooter) tried to do some mischief but he could not succeed."
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple here on Wednesday. Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall. The man, identified as Narain Singh, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.