Sukhbir Badal escapes killing, bullet hits wall

December 04, 2024  10:04
image
Update: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple here on Wednesday. Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall. The man, identified as Narain Singh, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.


Image: Sukhbir Badal sits on a wheelchair at the Golden Temple as the assailant approaches him.
