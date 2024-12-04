RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


South Korean Prez lifts martial law after huge outrage

December 04, 2024  08:27
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on early Wednesday announced the removal of emergency martial law, following a vote by the National Assembly calling for its termination.

In the wee hours on Wednesday, Yoon's cabinet approved a motion to end martial law enforcement, approximately six hours after Yoon had declared it in response to what he called "anti-state" activities by the opposition, which he claimed were "paralysing" the government.

The emergency declaration raised serious concerns both domestically and internationally.
 
 According to the Yonhap News Agency, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea confirmed that troops deployed to enforce martial law had returned to their bases, signalling a return to normalcy.
 
 President Yoon explained that the emergency martial law had been declared to protect the nation from anti-state forces attempting to disrupt its functioning and constitutional order. However, after the National Assembly demanded its repeal, he withdrew the troops.
 
 "At 11 p.m. last night, I declared emergency martial law with my resolute intent to save the nation in the face of anti-state forces that attempt to paralyse the nation's essential function and the constitutional order of free democracy," he said as quoted by Yonhap News Agency.
 
 "But there was a demand from the National Assembly for the lifting of martial law; (I) have withdrawn troops mobilised to execute martial law affairs," he added.
 
 Despite the lifting of martial law, members of the opposition escalated their criticism of Yoon, with some threatening to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president.
 
 Hwang Un-ha, floor leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, condemned the military mobilisation and indicated his intention to push for an impeachment motion.
 
 The martial law declaration shocked the nation and drew strong reactions from the international community, including the US, which expressed "grave concern" over the developments.
 
 However, following the reversal of the martial law declaration, the White House said that it was "relieved" and emphasised that democracy is a cornerstone of the US-South Korea alliance.
LIVE! Man opens fire at Sukhbir Badal in Golden temple
5.3 magnitude quake hits Telangana, tremors felt in AP
There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

South Korean Prez lifts martial law after backlash
Members of the opposition escalated their criticism of Yoon, with some threatening to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president.

Mahayuti to drop ministers who...: Sena leader
A broad consensus has emerged among top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and other Mahayuti allies to drop ministers facing serious allegations of corruption in the new government, a Shiv Sena leader said on Tuesday.

Sambhal police finds 'Made in Pakistan' cartridges
Besides, the team also found one empty cartridge which had 'made in USA' written on it, they said.

