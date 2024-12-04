Shinde: Dada has taken oath morning, evening

"Eknath Shinde in his capacity as President of Shiv Sena and head of Shiv Sena's Legislature Party, has given a letter recommending my name for the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Along with this, Nationalist Congress Party President and Legislature Party leader Ajit Dada Pawar have also given a similar letter... Independent MLAs who are with us, all have submitted a letter to the Governor.





"Governor accepted all the requests and invited us for the oath ceremony tomorrow at 5.30 pm."





Lots of light moments at the presser.





Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "I am very happy with the completion of two and a half years. The work done by our government, the Mahayuti government, the three of us and our team in the last 2.5 years is remarkable. It will be written in golden letters in history. We are happy that we took such big decisions."





When asked if he and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will also take oath as Deputy CMs tomorrow, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "Wait till evening..." Replying to Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar laughs and says, "Sham tak unko samaj aayega, I will take it (oath), I will not wait."





Replying to NCP chief Pawar, Shinde says, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience of taking (oath) both in the morning and evening."





Broad smiles on all the three chiefs of the Maharashtra Mahayuti.