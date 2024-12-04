RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sambhal violence accused SP MP booked for 'mowing down' man

December 04, 2024  21:03
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq/Courtesy X
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq/Courtesy X
A probe has been ordered into allegations that a vehicle driven by Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq, who had been booked in the wake of recent violence in Sambhal, hit and killed a man, officials said on Wednesday. 

According to the police, the 30-year-old victim's father, Samar Pal, claimed that the vehicle that hit Gaurav on June 24 had 'Samajwadi Party MP' written on it and was being driven by Barq. 

He further accused the police of "not investigating the incident properly". Speaking on the matter, superintendent of police of Sambhal Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said, "In the complaint, it has been mentioned that it was a black Scorpio car. The investigation has been given to ASP, who has been asked to submit a report within three days." 

As per the FIR lodged regarding the incident, it occurred on Hasanpur Road at around 11 pm. Gaurav was seriously injured and was admitted to the District Joint Hospital. 

He died during treatment. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Off-duty Army jawan shot at by terrorists in J-K
LIVE! Off-duty Army jawan shot at by terrorists in J-K

Man who shot at Badal faces multiple police cases
Man who shot at Badal faces multiple police cases

Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist with a history of violence and involvement in the 2004 Burail jailbreak case, attempted to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple. The attack, which occurred...

I'll be back: How Fadnavis lived up to his promise
I'll be back: How Fadnavis lived up to his promise

Devendra Fadnavis, a veteran politician from Maharashtra, is set to become the state's chief minister for the third time following a decisive victory by the BJP in the recent assembly elections. Fadnavis' political journey has been...

'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'
'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'

...'hum decide karenge kaun banega mukhyamantri. This decision is not to be taken in Mumbai.'

Beef banned in hotels, public places in Assam: Sarma
Beef banned in hotels, public places in Assam: Sarma

The Assam government has banned the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places. The decision was made at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing law on beef consumption. Chief Minister Himanta...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances