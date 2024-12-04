Over 6K pollution complaints In Delhi so far





Interestingly, Rajasthan registered 77 air pollution complaints, but had a higher failure rate of addressing the cases than Delhi. Fifty-one complaints (66 per cent) remained pending in Rajasthan.





The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) data includes complaints from Bhiwadi and Alwar, the latter being the parliamentary constituency of Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav.





In Delhi, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were the worst performers in addressing air pollution complaints. DJB failed to resolve 64 per cent of the 188 complaints it received, while the MCD left 47 per cent of its 4,353 complaints unresolved. This highlights significant gaps in grievance redressal mechanisms for combating air pollution in the city.





The Sameer app was launched to empower citizens to report air pollution violations and encourage timely resolutions. However, the data underscores persistent inefficiencies in addressing these complaints, particularly in major pollution hotspots.





The Delhi Cantonment Board was the only authority to achieve a 100 per cent resolution rate, successfully addressing all 10 complaints it received.





From January 1 to November 20, there were 124 days when the air quality index (AQI) exceeded 201, compared to 118 days during the same period in 2023.





-- Nitin Kumar/Business Standard

Delhi registered 6,170 complaints related to air pollution between October 15, 2021 and November 19, 2024, with 2,333 (38 per cent) of these remaining unresolved, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).