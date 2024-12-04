Only Maha CM, 2 deputy CMs to take oath tomorrow





The decision on the modalities of the cabinet and portfolios will be taken later, he said. Samant said it is the desire of Shiv Sena workers, MLAs and MPs that caretaker Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should be the deputy chief minister, giving an indication that the latter may not be eager to take up the post.





Fadnavis was on Wednesday unanimously elected as Maharashtra BJP legislature party's leader, paving the way for his swearing in as the chief minister for a third time. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Thursday in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a galaxy of NDA chief ministers.





"The information I have now is that the CM and two deputy CMs will take oath. The next decision (of cabinet formation and portfolio allocation) will be taken by the three leaders (Fadnavis, Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar)," Samant told reporters.





"The three leaders will meet before going to the governor (to stake claim for forming the government in the state). They will talk to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and then take a decision," he said.





"More than Eknath Shinde's wish, we -- around 60-61 MLAs -- want him (Shinde) to lead us in the government. This is our firm stand. There are no ifs and buts on this. Shinde should become deputy CM and this is the desire of Shiv Sainiks, MLAs and MPs," he added.





His remarks give an indication that Shinde may not be eager to join the government. "It has been decided that there will be two deputy CMs. We have the right to put forth our point before our leader. Our insistence is for the betterment of Maharashtra," Samant said. According to him, Shinde said he will tour the state as the Shiv Sena chief. But the party wants him (Shinde) to be the deputy CM and part of the administration, the former minister added. -- PTI

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Wednesday said only the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers will take oath during the swearing-in ceremony to be held on December 5 at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai.