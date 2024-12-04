RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Off-duty Army jawan shot at by terrorists in J-K

December 04, 2024  21:16
File image
File image
An off-duty Army jawan was injured after being shot by terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said. 

Delhair Mushtaq, a resident of Aripal area in Tral, sustained two bullet injuries on the legs. 

The incident occurred near his house at Sofigund, they said. 

Mushtaq was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, they said. 

The soldier was on leave and had come home to spend time with his family. 

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, the officials said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Off-duty Army jawan shot at by terrorists in J-K
LIVE! Off-duty Army jawan shot at by terrorists in J-K

Man who shot at Badal faces multiple police cases
Man who shot at Badal faces multiple police cases

Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist with a history of violence and involvement in the 2004 Burail jailbreak case, attempted to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple. The attack, which occurred...

I'll be back: How Fadnavis lived up to his promise
I'll be back: How Fadnavis lived up to his promise

Devendra Fadnavis, a veteran politician from Maharashtra, is set to become the state's chief minister for the third time following a decisive victory by the BJP in the recent assembly elections. Fadnavis' political journey has been...

'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'
'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'

...'hum decide karenge kaun banega mukhyamantri. This decision is not to be taken in Mumbai.'

Beef banned in hotels, public places in Assam: Sarma
Beef banned in hotels, public places in Assam: Sarma

The Assam government has banned the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places. The decision was made at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing law on beef consumption. Chief Minister Himanta...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances