RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Navy helicopter makes emergency landing in Odisha paddy field

December 04, 2024  19:00
File image
File image
An Indian Navy helicopter made an emergency landing at a paddy field in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, the police said. 

The helicopter landed in Armada village in Rasgovindpur police station area, taking farmers working in the field by surprise, they said. 

After landing, the pilot came out of the helicopter and examined it. 

The helicopter left the place after about 30-40 minutes, the police said.

Superintendent of police Varun Guntupalli said the helicopter had landed there because of minor technical issues and it was repaired by the pilot himself. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE Eknath Shinde to take oath as deputy CM tomorrow
LIVE Eknath Shinde to take oath as deputy CM tomorrow

Man who shot at Badal faces multiple police cases
Man who shot at Badal faces multiple police cases

Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist with a history of violence and involvement in the 2004 Burail jailbreak case, attempted to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple. The attack, which occurred...

I'll be back: How Fadnavis lived up to his promise
I'll be back: How Fadnavis lived up to his promise

Devendra Fadnavis, a veteran politician from Maharashtra, is set to become the state's chief minister for the third time following a decisive victory by the BJP in the recent assembly elections. Fadnavis' political journey has been...

'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'
'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'

...'hum decide karenge kaun banega mukhyamantri. This decision is not to be taken in Mumbai.'

Beef banned in hotels, public places in Assam: Sarma
Beef banned in hotels, public places in Assam: Sarma

The Assam government has banned the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places. The decision was made at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing law on beef consumption. Chief Minister Himanta...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances