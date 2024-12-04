Navy helicopter makes emergency landing in Odisha paddy field





The helicopter landed in Armada village in Rasgovindpur police station area, taking farmers working in the field by surprise, they said.





After landing, the pilot came out of the helicopter and examined it.





The helicopter left the place after about 30-40 minutes, the police said.





Superintendent of police Varun Guntupalli said the helicopter had landed there because of minor technical issues and it was repaired by the pilot himself. -- PTI

