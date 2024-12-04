RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mumbai sees hottest December day in 16 years

December 04, 2024  21:51
Mumbai on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius, its hottest day in December in the last 16 years, the India meteorological department (IMD) said. 

The Santacruz observatory, which monitors temperature for the suburbs, recorded 37.3 degree Celsius, while the Colaba weather station for the island city logged 35 degrees Celsius. 

On December 5, 2008, the Kalina observatory had recorded 37.7 degrees Celsius, Sushma Nair, scientist with IMD Mumbai, said. 

It was just last week -- on November 29 -- that Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in November in the last eight years. 

On Wednesday morning, Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra witnessed light rains, with the city clocking a minimum temperature of over 25 degrees Celsius. The skies over the city have been cloudy since Tuesday. 

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, while the one in Santacruz in the western suburbs logged 25.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. 

Some parts of the city recorded light rains. 

"Moisture incursion due to cyclone Fengal brought the rains," the IMD said.
