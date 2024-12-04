Man opens fire at Sukhbir Badal in Golden temple





ADCP Harpal Singh says, "There were proper security arrangements here. Sukhbirji was properly covered (given cover). Narayan Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well. Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru."

"No," he says when asked if anyone was hurt by the bullet.









Image: The man on the left in the black turban fires at Sukhbir Badal as another man pushes him away. You can see the smoke emanating from the gun.

Breaking! A man fired at former Punjab Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal during his penance at the Golden Temple. Bullets were fired in the temple premises in Amritsar where SAD leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, are offering 'seva' under the religious punishments pronounced for them by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, on 2nd December. Details awaited.