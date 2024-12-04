RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man opens fire at Sukhbir Badal in Golden temple

December 04, 2024  09:50
image
Breaking! A man fired at former Punjab Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal during his penance at the Golden Temple. Bullets were fired in the temple premises in Amritsar where SAD leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, are offering 'seva' under the religious punishments pronounced for them by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, on 2nd December. Details awaited.

ADCP Harpal Singh says, "There were proper security arrangements here. Sukhbirji was properly covered (given cover). Narayan Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well. Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru."

"No," he says when asked if anyone was hurt by the bullet.


Image: The man on the left in the black turban fires at Sukhbir Badal as another man pushes him away. You can see the smoke emanating from the gun. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man opens fire at Sukhbir Badal in Golden temple
LIVE! Man opens fire at Sukhbir Badal in Golden temple

5.3 magnitude quake hits Telangana, tremors felt in AP
5.3 magnitude quake hits Telangana, tremors felt in AP

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

South Korean Prez lifts martial law after backlash
South Korean Prez lifts martial law after backlash

Members of the opposition escalated their criticism of Yoon, with some threatening to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president.

Mahayuti to drop ministers who...: Sena leader
Mahayuti to drop ministers who...: Sena leader

A broad consensus has emerged among top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and other Mahayuti allies to drop ministers facing serious allegations of corruption in the new government, a Shiv Sena leader said on Tuesday.

Sambhal police finds 'Made in Pakistan' cartridges
Sambhal police finds 'Made in Pakistan' cartridges

Besides, the team also found one empty cartridge which had 'made in USA' written on it, they said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances