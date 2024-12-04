Main toh lenewala hoon: Ajit Pawar on taking oath





NCP chief Ajit Pawar says, "...We will give our best to run the government in the state. Activities related to the party will be handled by (BJP chief) Chandrashekhar Bawankule and NCP's Sunil Tatkare."





Eknath Shinde fobbed off the question about taking oath with a 'will see tomorrow evening', but Ajit Pawar quipped, 'He will need till evening to decide, but I'm taking oath. Shaam tak unko samaj mein aayega. Main toh leneala hoon."





Everyone at the presser erupts in laughter. Lighthearted moments among the three factions of the Mahayuti after the stress of keeping the faction together.

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar stake claim to form the government in the state. Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as CM of Maharashtra tomorrow, 5th December.