Maha polls proved 'ek hain, safe hai': Fadnavis





An official invitation card of swearing-in ceremony sourced from Fadnavis' office states that he is set to take oath as chief minister of the State at Azad Maidan in Mumbai at 5:30 pm in December 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Addressing the meeting of the BJP legislative party, the chief minister-elect extended his gratitude towards all leaders and MLAs present in the meeting for unanimously choosing him as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party.





He further expressed gratitude to caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NDA leader Ramdas Athawle.





"I thank everyone from the legislative party that you all chose me unanimously. And i thank our central observers Rupani ji and Nirmala ji also. As you all know that these were historic elections and these elections have proved that 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain' and 'Modi Hai to Mumkin hai'. We have restarted our series of victories with Haryana and now Maharashtra, has given such a thumping mandate that I completely bow down before the Maharashtra voters. I also thank CM Eknath Shinde ji and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with Athawle ji and our other allies. Our constitution has given us the electoral process which was written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar is completing 75 years of age now."





Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani were present in today's legislative party meeting as central observers.





Expressing pride that not even a single MLA has left the BJP since 2019, Fadnavis said that they all stayed together and formed government in 2022 and now, they have attained a historic mandate in the recently concluded elections.





"We are proud that not a single MLA left us after 2019 and all stayed together and we formed government in 2022. And today also Mahayuti has got historic mandate. PM Modi has become PM for three consecutive terms. I started as a ward level leader and now I have also become CM for third term. Though, I got a short term in technical way. PM Modi and Amit Shah both have given a huge support and boosted it during Maharashtra elections," the BJP leader stated. -- PTI

