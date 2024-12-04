RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Look What The IAF, Navy, Coast Guard Are Getting!

December 04, 2024  08:58
image
Bhaswar Kumar/Business Standard

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday accorded acceptance of necessity (AoN) for five capital acquisition proposals worth over Rs 21,772 crore.

Approvals include ships for the Indian Navy, helicopters for the Indian Coast Guard, and an electronic warfare system for Indian Air Force jets, along with upgrades to tanks, vehicles, and aircraft engines.

The DAC granted AoN for the procurement of 31 new water jet fast attack crafts for the Indian Navy. According to the ministry of defence, these are designed to perform tasks, such as low-intensity maritime operations, surveillance, patrol, and search and rescue operations close to the coast. In addition, these vessels will play an effective role in anti-piracy missions, particularly in and around India's island territories.

The DAC also accorded AoN for the procurement of 120 fast interceptor crafts. These vessels are capable of performing multiple roles, including escorting high-value units such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, and submarines for coastal defence, added the MoD.

The Council also approved the procurement of an electronic warfare suite, comprising external airborne self-protection jammer pods, next-generation radar warning receivers, and associated equipment, for the IAF s Su-30 MKI aircraft.

This system will enhance the operational capabilities of the Su-30 MKI and protect it from enemy radars and related weapon systems while carrying out missions against enemy targets protected by air defence systems, said the MoD.

The approval for the procurement of six advanced light helicopter Mk-IIIs (maritime role) for the coast guard to strengthen coastal security and surveillance in coastal areas was also made.

Additionally, approval has been granted for the overhaul of the Indian Army s T-72 and T-90 tanks, BMP infantry fighting vehicles, and engines of Sukhoi fighter aircraft, which will enhance the service life of these assets.
