In Odisha, dogs attacked 777 people daily in 22 months: Govt data

December 04, 2024  15:07
Odisha recorded over 5.20 lakh dog bite cases between January 2023 and October 2024, according to data provided by the state government in the Assembly on Wednesday. This means stray canines or domesticated ones have targeted an average of 777 individuals every day during that period.

 In a written reply to a question from Rayagada MLA Kadraka Appala Swamy of the Congress, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik said that a total of 5,20,237 dog bite cases were reported in Odisha during those 22 months. 

 While 2,59,107 dog bite cases were reported during 2023, 2,43,565 such cases were recorded from January to October of 2024. The maximum number of such cases at 33,547, 32,561 and 29,801 were reported during January, February and March of 2024, respectively -- PTI
