Hyundai ties up with 3 IITs for...

December 04, 2024  10:44
Hyundai Motor group on Tuesday announced partnerships with three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to establish a research system in the fields of batteries and electrification.

The institutes include IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, and IIT Madras.The Hyundai Center of Excellence (CoE), which will be set up within IIT Delhi, will operate through sponsorships from Hyundai. The primary objective of the Hyundai CoE is to take the lead in driving advancements in batteries and electrification, specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of the Indian market.

The firm officials, along with IIT representatives, including Professor Rangan Banerjee, director at IIT Delhi, Dean Sachin C Patwardhan at IIT Bombay and Dean Manu Santhanam at IIT Madras, attended a ceremony at IIT Delhi where they signed an agreement for the joint establishment of the 'Hyundai Motor Group-IIT Hyundai CoE.

Hyundai Motor group plans to invest around $7 million over five years, from 2025 to 2029, to jointly conduct battery and electrification-related research with the three IIT universities.

"We are delighted to join forces with IITs, a group of leading engineering universities renowned for its exceptional education and research," said Naksup Sung, head of the Hyundai Motor Group Research and Development Planning & Coordination Center.

-- Business Standard/Reporter

