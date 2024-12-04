RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

HC exempts Hemant Soren from personal appearance in court

December 04, 2024  17:30
image
The Jharkhand high court on Wednesday exempted Chief Minister Hemant Soren from personal appearance before the MP/MLA court in Ranchi in a case related to disobeying summonses by the Enforcement Directorate. 

The court gave a week's time to the Enforcement Directorate to file a reply in the case. 

The case will be heard again on December 16 and till then Soren was exempted from personally appearing before the MP/MLA court. 

ED had filed a complaint against Soren before the court of the judicial magistrate for his non-appearance though he has been summoned several times by the central agency in connection with a case of alleged money laundering linked to a land scam. 

The court ordered Soren to appear before the MP/MLA Court in Ranchi in person on December 4. 

The chief minister challenged the order of the judicial magistrate before the high court, saying he was unable to appear personally due to official commitments and engagements. 

Opposing his plea, the ED submitted before the court that the petitioner was issued seven summonses, but he did not appear and was not cooperating with the investigation. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ajit can take oath morning and evening: Shinde
LIVE! Ajit can take oath morning and evening: Shinde

CM's post is a technical arrangement: Fadnavis
CM's post is a technical arrangement: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis will lead the new Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar serving as deputy chief ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Thursday evening at Azad Maidan ground in...

Isro postpones Proba-3 launch after anomaly
Isro postpones Proba-3 launch after anomaly

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has rescheduled the launch of PSLV-C59 to Thursday due to an "anomaly" detected in the PROBA-3 spacecraft. The launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday at 4.08 pm from the spaceport in...

India's players angry as fans pass 'rude' comments!
India's players angry as fans pass 'rude' comments!

Fans passed 'rude' comments during the Indian team's nets in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Can't curtail free speech: HC on Sidhu's cancer claims
Can't curtail free speech: HC on Sidhu's cancer claims

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking action against Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his claims about his wife's recovery from stage 4 cancer, emphasizing the right to free speech. The court stated that...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances