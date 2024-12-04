Doily on a car? Indian artist wins prestigious Turner Prize





Kaur collected the GBP 25,000 (Rs 26.84 lakh approximately) prize at a ceremony at the Tate Britain in London on Tuesday night for her solo exhibition Alter Altar', which included sculptures from gathered and remade objects, each of which are animated through an immersive sound and musical composition interspersed with the artist's own renditions.





The Turner Prize jury said they chose Kaur for her reflections upon everyday objects, animating them through sound and music to summon community and cultural inheritance.





The jury noted the considered way in which Kaur weaves together the personal, political and spiritual in her exhibition Alter Altar', choreographing a visual and aural experience that suggests both solidarity and joy, Turner Prize said in a statement.





They praised her ability to gather different voices through unexpected and playful combinations of material, from Irn-Bru to family photographs and a vintage Ford Escort, locating moments of resilience and possibility, they said. Objects including family photos, an Axminster carpet, a vintage Ford Escort covered in a giant doily (ornamental mat), Irn-Bru (Scottish drink) and kinetic hand bells have been orchestrated to convey the London-based artist's upbringing in Scotland.





"I have had so many messages today from people from the local Sikh community and from folk that I grew up with. Something like this that is so visible means a lot to a lot of different people. It means something to different groups and I'm up for representing all of them," said Kaur, on winning the honour.





The artist, in her 30s, studied jewellery making and then applied art, which got her interested in making objects in combinations around the stories that they can tell. Her exhibition, along with the three other shortlisted artists who each win GBP 10,000, is on display at Tate Britain Museum by the river Thames until mid-February 2025. -- PTI

