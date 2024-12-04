RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


DEVENDRA FADNAVIS will be Maharashtra CM

December 04, 2024  11:54
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, sources said. His name was finalised in the BJP's core committee meeting held in Mumbai today before its Maharashtra legislature party meet, they said. 

 Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Fadnavis were present in the BJP's core committee meet. The BJP has appointed Sitharaman and Rupani as central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party's meeting. 

 Ahead of the legislature party meet, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Mahayuti partners will meet Governor C P Radhakrishnan at 3.30 pm on Wednesday to stake a claim to form a government in the state. 

 The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, marking its best performance in the state so far. Together with its allies -- the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats. PTI
