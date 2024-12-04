Coconuts cause 2 times more accidents than drunk driving





The report also showed that Hyundai i10 topped the list as the car involved in the highest number of accidents, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Swift, and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Hyundai i20, and Maruti Suzuki Dzire ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.





Metro cities account for 78 per cent of all road accidents in India, with Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR emerging as the most accident-prone cities.





This is followed by Pune and Bengaluru accounting for 15.9 per cent and 14.2 per cent of accidents.





The report further highlights the most accident-prone areas within metro cities, with Bengaluru's Bommanahalli locality topping the list. This is followed by Noida, the Marunji area in Pune, and Mira Road in Mumbai.





An alarming number of accidents are caused by potholes, underscoring the impact of poor urban infrastructure. Bengaluru leads with 44.8 per cent of all pothole-related accidents, followed by Delhi (13.3 per cent) and Mumbai (12.3 per cent).Natural calamities also play a significant role in vehicle damage.





In Chennai, 22 per cent of all claims filed were due to floods caused by Cyclone Michaung, highlighting the necessity of comprehensive insurance to safeguard vehicles even during non-driving incidents.





According to an accident index by Acko, a leading tech-first insurance provider, revealed that falling coconuts have caused 2.28 times more accidents than drunk driving in 2024. Stray animals remain a significant cause of road accidents, with stray dogs accounting for 62 per cent, followed by cows (29 per cent) and buffaloes (4 per cent).