RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Bhutan King to pay 2-day visit to India from tomorrow

December 04, 2024  22:36
Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and PM Narendra Modi/File image
Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and PM Narendra Modi/File image
Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Thursday with an aim to further expand the already close ties between the two countries. 

The ministry of external affairs said the King will be accompanied by Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and senior officials of the Bhutan government. 

"During the visit, His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar," the MEA said. 

India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation which are characterised by mutual understanding and trust, it said. 

"The visit shall provide both sides an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership across diverse sectors," the MEA said in a statement. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India outclass Pakistan to lift junior Asia Cup
India outclass Pakistan to lift junior Asia Cup

Araijeet Singh Hundal slammed four goals as defending champions India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in the summit clash to win a hat-trick of titles in the men's junior Asia Cup in Muscat on Wednesday.

LIVE! Badal shooter spotted at Golden Temple on Tuesday
LIVE! Badal shooter spotted at Golden Temple on Tuesday

Ex-terrorist opens fire at SAD's Badal at Golden Temple
Ex-terrorist opens fire at SAD's Badal at Golden Temple

The man, identified as Narain Singh, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.

Fadnavis to take oath tomorrow, Modi to attend
Fadnavis to take oath tomorrow, Modi to attend

Devendra Fadnavis will lead the new Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar serving as deputy chief ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Thursday evening at Azad Maidan ground in...

'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'
'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'

...'hum decide karenge kaun banega mukhyamantri. This decision is not to be taken in Mumbai.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances