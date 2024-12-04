Beef banned in hotels, public places: Himanta

Beef banned in hotels, public places: HimantaDecember 04, 2024 19:24
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma/File image
The Assam government has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels and public places, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.
A decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing law on beef consumption to incorporate the new provisions.
"We have decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotel and public places," Sarma told a press conference in New Delhi. -- PTI