Badal shooter spotted at Golden Temple on Tuesday





Chaura on Wednesday opened fire from a close range at Badal, who was performing the duty of 'sewadar' at the main gate of the Sikh shrine as a religious penance, but missed as he was overpowered by plainclothes policemen.





Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Wednesday lauded the police personnel, saying their alertness had foiled the murder bid.





He said the police seized a 9 mm pistol from Chaura.





Bhullar said the police would investigate all angles in the case, including if any organisation was behind the incident or it was carried out to "gain sympathy".





Additional deputy commissioner of police Harpal Singh said the police were keeping an eye on the accused.





"We had covered Sukhbir Ji,' he said, adding that the cops had been alert. "Narain Singh Chaura was roaming around here yesterday (Tuesday) as well', he said.





Senior SAD leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia questioned why police did not take action against Chaura who faced multiple cases, many of them serious ones.





"I have shared a video that the accused was in the area since yesterday," Majithia told reporters in Amritsar. "He was dressed in a cream-coloured sweater yesterday. If the police were so alert, why did they not arrest him? Police were giving him VIP treatment and probably waiting for the bullet to be fired," Majithia said. -- PTI

The police were keeping an eye on former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura who had visited the Golden Temple on Tuesday too, a day before his failed attempt on the life of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, a senior official said.