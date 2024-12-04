RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Badal shooter has criminal record: Police

December 04, 2024  11:05
Amritsar Police Commissioner
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar says, "Due to the alertness and deployment of our Police, this attack attempt was foiled. Our personnel Rishpal Singh, Jasbir and Parminder displayed alertness and foiled the attempts. 

"Narayan Singh Chaura (attacker), who has a criminal record, has been arrested. Case has been registered. There were adequate arrangements for Sukhbir Singh Badal's security. There were foolproof security arrangements. Deployment for a protectee is made as per threat perception. So, there was heavy deployment. There are several cases registered against him (Chaura), arms were recovered from him in the past, we will have to check records."

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. 
