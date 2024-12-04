RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ajit can take oath morning and evening: Shinde

December 04, 2024  18:23
Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over two and half years of Mahayuti government in Maharashtra ahead of the scheduled oath taking of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister of the State tomorrow. 

"I am very happy with the completion of two and a half years. The work done by our government, the Mahayuti government, the three of us and our team in the last 2.5 years is remarkable. It will be written in golden letters in history. We are happy that we took such big decisions..." 

Shinde was flanked by Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar at a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday. 

Addressing media persons, Pawar emphasised that they will leave no stone unturned to run the government. 

"...We will give our best to run the government in the state. Activities related to the party will be handled by (BJP chief) Chandrashekhar Bawankule and NCP's Sunil Tatkare...," he said. 

Fadnavis is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister after being unanimously chosen as Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party earlier on Wednesday. 

Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar called on Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake claim to form the Mahayuti government. -- ANI
