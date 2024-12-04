RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


AAP MLA Naresh Balyan held in MCOCA case; gets bail in extortion case

December 04, 2024  20:36
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan (second from left) being produced before a court in New Delhi, on Sunday/ANI Photo
The Delhi police on Wednesday arrested AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case related to an alleged organised crime, while he was granted bail by a court here in a separate case related to alleged extortion. 

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Paras Dalal granted relief to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of like amount. 

The judge clarified that Balyan was arrested on Wednesday in the second case while he was in police custody. 

Earlier in the day, the police moved an application before the court seeking its permission to arrest Balyan in the case lodged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. 

The judge, however, dismissed the application, calling it "not maintainable" and said, "whichever agency wants can arrest him (Balyan) as per the law". 

In the extortion case, the police told the court that the accused was not required for further custodial interrogation and sought his 14-day judicial custody. -- PTI
