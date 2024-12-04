730 CAPF, NSG and AR personnel committed suicide in last five years: Govt





In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said 144 suicides were reported in CAPF, NSG and AR in 2020, 157 in 2021, 138 in 2022, 157 in 2023 and 134 in 2024, accounting for 730 cases in five years.





The data cited by him showed that 47,891 personnel in CAPF, NSG and AR have taken voluntary retirement and 7,664 have resigned in the last five years.





The minister said, generally, the working hours in the Central Armed Police Forces are eight hourly shifts.





"This, however, varies depending on operational exigencies. Necessary leave/training reserve is built in the structure of Battalions so that the personnel get rest and leave," he said.





The minister said measures have been taken to implement a transparent, rational and fair leave policy and to regulate duty hours to ensure adequate rest and leave.





"Improvement in working conditions/amenities and welfare of CAPFs, NSG & AR is a constant endeavour of the Government," he said. -- PTI

