RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Weakness, fever... Shinde taken to doctor

December 03, 2024  14:16
image
Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde was taken to a private hospital in Thane on Tuesday morning for a "routine check-up", a close aide said. 

 "I am fine, do not worry," Shinde told reporters as he was driven to Jupiter Hospital. Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said it was a "routine check-up", and Shinde would return to his official residence `Varsha' in Mumbai afterwards. 

 "He has had throat infection, weakness and fever. He would be undergoing a blood test," Samant added. 

 Shinde, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, has been unwell for the last few days, and staying at his private residence in Thane.

His decision to head to his village Dare in Satara district last Friday had sparked speculation that he was unhappy over the way the new Mahayuti government was shaping up. His aides, however, said he was not well and put it down to the exertion during the campaign for the last month's Maharashtra assembly elections. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ties with China abnormal since 2020: EAM in Parl
LIVE! Ties with China abnormal since 2020: EAM in Parl

Fadnavis, Shinde Or...Kaun Banega CM?
Fadnavis, Shinde Or...Kaun Banega CM?

As the race for Maharashtra chief minister enters the last lap, Hemant Waje looks at several scenarios which can play out.

Ahead of Maha swearing-in, Shinde taken to hospital
Ahead of Maha swearing-in, Shinde taken to hospital

Maharashtra Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was admitted to a private hospital in Thane on Tuesday morning for a "routine check-up." Shinde, who has been unwell for the past few days, was reportedly suffering from a throat...

No name yet, Azad Maidan all set for Maha swearing-in
No name yet, Azad Maidan all set for Maha swearing-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is considered the frontrunner for the chief minister's post, with the...

No bail, no lawyer for arrested Hindu leader in B'desh
No bail, no lawyer for arrested Hindu leader in B'desh

A Hindu leader in Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das, had his bail hearing in a sedition case postponed for a month due to the absence of a lawyer to represent him. The hearing was scheduled for December 3rd, but was adjourned to January...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances