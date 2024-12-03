RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Tripura hotels, restaurants won't serve B'deshis

December 03, 2024  09:50
The security of the Bangladesh consulate was breached
The All Tripura Hotel & Restaurant Owners' Association (ATHROA) said its members would not serve Bangladeshi guests in view of the insult meted out to the Indian flag in the neighbouring country. ATHROA general secretary Saikat Bandyopadhyay said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting held on Monday. 

 "We are a secular country and have respect for all religions. Our national flag has been desecrated and minorities are facing oppression by a section of fundamentalists in Bangladesh. Earlier too such incidents used to take place but now it has crossed the limit," he said.

 "The prevailing situation in Bangladesh is really worrisome. We serve the people who are coming to Tripura for various purposes. We condemn the treatment meted out to minorities in Bangladesh," he added. 

 Earlier, ILS Hospital, a multi-speciality private hospital, announced it would not treat any patients from Bangladesh in protest against atrocities on minorities in the neighbouring country. PTI
