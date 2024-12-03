RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Terrorist who killed doctor, workers shot dead

December 03, 2024  16:27
The family of Shashi Bhushan Abrol killed in the terror attack
The family of Shashi Bhushan Abrol killed in the terror attack
A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, allegedly involved in an attack near a tunnel construction site in Jammu and Kashmir's Gagangir in October this year, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dachigam forest area here on Tuesday, officials said. 

 Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the upper reaches of Dachigam on Monday night, the officials said. The search operation turned into a gunfight after terrorists fired at a search party of the security forces who retaliated.

 In the exchange of fire on Tuesday morning, a terrorist identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat, was killed, the officials said. Bhat, a category "A" terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, was wanted for his alleged involvement in the October 20 attack near a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal in which a local doctor and six non-local labourers were killed, they added.

 "OP Dachigam: In the ongoing operation, one terrorist is killed and has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat (LeT, Category A). The said terrorist was involved in civilian killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal, and several other terror attacks," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X. 

 The police said a cordon-and-search operation was underway in the upper reaches of Dachigam and further details were awaited. Dachhigam, a national park on the outskirts of Srinagar, covers an area of about 141 square kilometres. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terrorist who killed doctor, workers shot dead
LIVE! Terrorist who killed doctor, workers shot dead

India-China relations cannot be normal...: Jaishankar
India-China relations cannot be normal...: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said India-China ties have been abnormal since 2020 when peace and tranquillity in border areas were disturbed due to Chinese actions.

No name yet, Azad Maidan all set for Maha swearing-in
No name yet, Azad Maidan all set for Maha swearing-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is considered the frontrunner for the chief minister's post, with the...

EVM row: Maha village scraps 'repoll' plan with ballot
EVM row: Maha village scraps 'repoll' plan with ballot

A group of villagers in Maharashtra's Malshiras assembly segment, who had insisted on a "re-election" with ballot papers, have relented after police intervention. The villagers, who claimed the NCP (SP) candidate, Uttam Jankar, had...

No bail, no lawyer for arrested Hindu leader in B'desh
No bail, no lawyer for arrested Hindu leader in B'desh

A Hindu leader in Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das, had his bail hearing in a sedition case postponed for a month due to the absence of a lawyer to represent him. The hearing was scheduled for December 3rd, but was adjourned to January...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances