RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Security upped at B'desh High Commission in Delhi

December 03, 2024  11:48
Security outside the Bangladesh consulate in Tripura
Security outside the Bangladesh consulate in Tripura
A day after protesters stormed the Bangladesh consulate in Agartala, Delhi Police on Tuesday stepped up security around the Bangladesh High Commission in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, according to officials. 

 "The security has been increased and extra police personnel have been deployed all around the commission. We are also ensuring no gathering takes place around its premises," a senior police officer said. With the winter session of Parliament underway, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits assembly of five or more people, is in force in the central part of Delhi, the officer said. 

 In Agartala, thousands of people took out a massive demonstration near the Bangladeshi mission on Monday against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das as well as attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. 

 The protesters reportedly barged into the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh and allegedly resorted to vandalism, an incident the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described as "deeply regrettable". It is understood that the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi is lodging a protest over the "breach" at its mission in Agartala. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Practice faith discreetly in Bangladesh: ISKCON
LIVE! Practice faith discreetly in Bangladesh: ISKCON

7 arrested over vandalism at B'desh mission in Tripura
7 arrested over vandalism at B'desh mission in Tripura

The incident happened on Monday as activists of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity were protesting the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh.

'1,800 Mosques Are Disputed'
'1,800 Mosques Are Disputed'

'Unless Justice Chandrachud's judgment is (over)turned, there is no end to it.'

Is Ajit Pawar making Shinde Insecure?
Is Ajit Pawar making Shinde Insecure?

'Ajit Pawar is trying to sideline us; he is trying to be in the BJP's good books at our cost.'

Actor playing demon in Ramayana kills pig on stage
Actor playing demon in Ramayana kills pig on stage

A theatre actor in Odisha was arrested for killing a pig on stage during a Ramayana play. The incident sparked outrage and was condemned in the state assembly. The actor was arrested for cruelty to animals and violation of the Wildlife...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances