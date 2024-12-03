RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rahul to visit Sambhal on Wednesday

December 03, 2024  14:29
Opposition MPs protest 'Adani' and 'Sambhal' issues in Lok Sabha
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Sambhal on Wednesday along with the five other party MPs from Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also visit the Sambhal, where four people were killed on November 24. 

 Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. 

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. PTI
LIVE! Ties with China abnormal since 2020: EAM in Parl
Fadnavis, Shinde Or...Kaun Banega CM?
As the race for Maharashtra chief minister enters the last lap, Hemant Waje looks at several scenarios which can play out.

Ahead of Maha swearing-in, Shinde taken to hospital
Maharashtra Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was admitted to a private hospital in Thane on Tuesday morning for a "routine check-up." Shinde, who has been unwell for the past few days, was reportedly suffering from a throat...

No name yet, Azad Maidan all set for Maha swearing-in
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is considered the frontrunner for the chief minister's post, with the...

No bail, no lawyer for arrested Hindu leader in B'desh
A Hindu leader in Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das, had his bail hearing in a sedition case postponed for a month due to the absence of a lawyer to represent him. The hearing was scheduled for December 3rd, but was adjourned to January...

