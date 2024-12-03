RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Prep begins at Azad Maidan for Maha CM swearing-in

December 03, 2024  10:44
Preparations underway at Azad Maidan in Mumbai for Maharashtra Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony which is scheduled to take place on 5th December. Senior leaders of NDA and several chief ministers are likely to participate in the oath-taking ceremony. 

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule inspected the preparations ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. 

One of the most significant developments in the lead-up to the declaration of Maharashtra CM and government formation process has been Eknath Shinde's apparent withdrawal from the race for the Chief Minister's post, though his statements continue to show he is unhappy that he had to relinquish the CM's chair. 

"I was the people's Chief Minister. In fact, I used to say I wasn't just the Chief Minister but the Common Man. As a common man, I understood the problems and pain of the people and worked to address them. Naturally, people feel I should return as the Chief Minister," Shinde had said.

This leave Devendra Fadnavis the frontrunner for the post. 
