Parl adjourned moment we take Adani's name: Cong





Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Hussain said, "There are so many issues. We want discussion on many issues. One is, JPC in Adani issue and discussion on it. There is Sambhal issue, Ajmer issue, Bangladesh issue, Manipur issue. So many issues are there. But the Govt is not allowing us to discuss these issues. They are adjourning the moment we take Adani's name."





Earlier today, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, while addressing the unrest in Bangladesh and the ongoing reports of atrocities against Hindus in the country, stated that his party intends to raise important domestic and international issues in Parliament.





Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Gogoi said, "We want to raise in the House, all important issues within and outside India. Our party has made statements on all those issues at different times. We have expressed our concern over this issue."





Violence against minority communities is on the rise in Bangladesh, with attacks intensifying after the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. However, attacks on Hindus began soon after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government in August. -- ANI

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Tuesday accused the BJP-led central government of adjourning Parliament whenever his party mentions Adani's name. Hussain also alleged that the BJP-led central government is not allowing the opposition to discuss the JPC in the Adani issue, Sambhal issue, Ajmer issue, Bangladesh issue, and Manipur issue.