MPs cautioned against protests at Parliament gates

December 03, 2024  20:50
image
The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday urged MPs not to hold protests in front of the gates of Parliament House, contending that such obstruction of movement could affect their safety and security.

The advisory came on a day parliamentarians held protests on the steps of Makar Dwar of Parliament, a gate reserved exclusively for their use and that of the officials.

'Members are requested not to hold protests or demonstrations in front of gates of Parliament House as such actions cause serious hindrance to the movement of members to the Parliament Chambers during sittings of the Houses,' an advisory issued by secretariat said.

It said that keeping building gates free from any blockage was also essential for ensuring safety and security of members in the Parliament House.  -- PTI
