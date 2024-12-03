Markets rally for 3rd day propelled by buying in blue-chip stocks





The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 597.67 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 80,845.75. During the day, it surged 701.02 points or 0.87 per cent to 80,949.10. The NSE Nifty went up by 181.10 points or 0.75 per cent to 24,457.15.





From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports surged nearly 6 per cent. NTPC, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the other big gainers. Bharti Airtel, ITC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the third straight session on Tuesday amid buying in blue-chip stocks like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and firm trends in global markets.