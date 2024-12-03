'Maha BJP legislative party head elected tomorrow'





"Our High Command had discussions with all three allies. So, there is no problem. Everything will be done smoothly and unanimously."





On the question of Maharashtra CM, BJP's Central Observer for Maharashtra, Rupani says, "I think BJP has emerged as the single largest party. Eknath Shinde had given the statement that he has no issues if someone from the BJP is made the CM. I think this time, someone from BJP would become the CM."





The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday named Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party's meeting, where the MLAs will elect their leader, who is likely to be the state's next chief minister.

BJP's Central Observer for Maharashtra, Vijay Rupani says, "I am going to Mumbai this evening. Nirmala Sitharaman is also coming to Mumbai. We will have a meeting of the Legislative Party (of Maharashtra BJP) tomorrow at 11 am. We will have discussions and deliberations there. After that, the Leader (of Legislative Party) will be elected unanimously. High Command will be informed of the name. An announcement will then be made.