Govt, Oppn spar over remarks on Indira Gandhi

A Bharatiya Janata Party member's remarks on former prime minister Indira Gandhi during the discussion on a Bill triggered a war of words between the treasury bench and Opposition in the Lok Sabha, prompting the Speaker to urge the members to not digress from the topic.





BJP's Sambit Patra mentioned a 1974 incident involving Indira Gandhi while participating in the debate on the Banking Law (Amendment) Bill 2024, which drew huge protests by the Opposition.





Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader A Raja stood to raise his objection to the mention of the incident, saying it is a violation of rule 94.





"Is it within the Bill, does it have any substance...Indira Gandhi is not in the House. You are referring to Indira Gandhi's name without any reason, baseless allegations, what does it mean," he said.





Patra responded by saying, "We have to be within the ambit of the Bill that is being discussed here...we are discussing the banking system and this case is one of the foundations on which reforms of banking sector are based."





Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also objected to Opposition members raising slogans against the Chair.





"Sambit Patra mentioned an existing case, he did not make up a case which is on record so I want the discussion should centre around the Bill," he said.





Congress leader K C Venugopal said Indira Gandhi is a martyr of the country and she won against Pakistan.





He also mentioned former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee hailing Indira Gandhi after the war with Pakistan ended.





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman intervened, saying, "We respect Indira Gandhi for her achievements but we equally remember her for emergency."





Speaker Om Birla said no slogans must be raised against the Chair.





He said what Vajpayee said should be entered in report only after confirmation. -- PTI

