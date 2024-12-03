RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Gadkari confesses he doesn't like living in...

December 03, 2024  16:09
Irked by increased pollution levels in Delhi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is an MP from Nagpur, on Tuesday confessed that he does not feel like visiting the national capital as he often catches infection there. 

Addressing an event in New Delhi, Gadkari said the city of Delhi is such that "I do not like to live here. I get infection due to pollution here". "Har baar Delhi me aata hua, aisa lagta hain ki (Delhi) jaana chahiye ki nahi. Itna bhayankar pollution hai (Every time, while coming to Delhi, I think whether I should go or not because pollution levels are so high," he said. 

Gadkari suggested that the best way to reduce pollution is to bring down the consumption of fossil fuels. 

 Delhi residents woke up to slightly improved air quality on Tuesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 274 in the morning, marking the third consecutive day of relief. 

 The beginning of December has been relatively easier for Delhiites to breathe compared to November, which saw toxic air persisting on most days of the month.

 Gadkari noted that India imports fossil fuels worth Rs 22 lakh crore, which is challenging from the point of view of economy, environment and ecology. -- PTI
