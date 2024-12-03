Fadnavis meets Shinde at CM residence

Hours after Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde returned from the hospital, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis, being seen as the frontrunner for the top post in the new BJP-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party government, visited Shinde's official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai in the evening.





It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders after the duo, along with NCP chief Ajit Pawar, met the top BJP leadership in Delhi last week.





Even as it is not known yet who would take oath as chief minister at Azad Maidan on the evening of December 5, preparations are in full swing for the ceremony, to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, about 2,000 VVIPs and some 40,000 supporters.





Shinde, who had been staying at his private residence in Thane for the last few days, visited the hospital in the morning.





"I came for a check-up. My health is in good condition," he told reporters while leaving the hospital for 'Varsha'. -- PTI

