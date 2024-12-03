RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar

December 03, 2024  09:35
Representational image
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Dachigam forest area of Srinagar on Tuesday, police said. A police official said security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the upper reaches of the Dachigam forest after receiving specific intelligence inputs.

 Dachigam is a national park on the outskirts of the city. It covers an area of about 141 square kilometres. The official said the contact with the terrorists was established after they fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is underway, the official added. PTI
