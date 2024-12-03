Eknath Shinde discharged from hospital





In the midst of suspense over Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Shinde was on Tuesday rushed to a hospital in Thane after his health condition showed no sign of improvement, sources said today.





Doctors advised full examination of his health.





Shinde has been suffering from a throat infection and fever since last week. Responding to reporters queries on his health,





Shinde was heard saying "badhiya hai [all good]". The Shiv Sena leader had left for his native village in Satara district last Friday to recuperate from illness and returned to Mumbai on December 1.

Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde leaves from Jupiter Hospital, Thane.