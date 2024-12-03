Eknath Shinde discharged from hospital

Eknath Shinde discharged from hospitalDecember 03, 2024 15:12
Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde leaves from Jupiter Hospital, Thane.
In the midst of suspense over Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Shinde was on Tuesday rushed to a hospital in Thane after his health condition showed no sign of improvement, sources said today.
Doctors advised full examination of his health.
Shinde has been suffering from a throat infection and fever since last week. Responding to reporters queries on his health,
Shinde was heard saying "badhiya hai [all good]". The Shiv Sena leader had left for his native village in Satara district last Friday to recuperate from illness and returned to Mumbai on December 1.