Eknath Shinde discharged from hospital

December 03, 2024  15:12
image
Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde leaves from Jupiter Hospital, Thane. 

In the midst of suspense over Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Shinde was on Tuesday rushed to a hospital in Thane after his health condition showed no sign of improvement, sources said today. 

Doctors advised full examination of his health. 

Shinde has been suffering from a throat infection and fever since last week. Responding to reporters queries on his health,

Shinde was heard saying "badhiya hai [all good]". The Shiv Sena leader had left for his native village in Satara district last Friday to recuperate from illness and returned to Mumbai on December 1.
