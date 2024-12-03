RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


ED 'finds' evidence against Siddaramaiah's wife

December 03, 2024  18:44
Evidence of several irregularities have been detected in the transfer of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to BM Parvathi, the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, according to the ED.

The federal agency, in a recent communication sent to the Karnataka Lokayukta department, also claimed that its probe has also found that MUDA had 'illegally' allotted a total of 1,095 sites in benami and other such transactions.

There was 'contravention of statutory guidelines' in the land transfer to Parvathi and evidence of 'tampering', violation of office procedures, usage of 'undue' favour and influence and 'forging' of signatures have been detected during the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering investigation into the politically sensitive case.

The agency has also claimed to have found evidence that one of Siddaramaiah's personal assistants, S G Dinesh Kumar alias C T Kumar, wielded 'undue influence' in the process.

The alleged illegal activities at MUDA 'did not end' with the case of Parvathi as a total of 1,095 sites, with a market value of more than Rs 700 crore, were 'illegally' allotted, according to an investigation report accessed by PTI and information from official sources.   -- PTI
