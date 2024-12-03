RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Did HM put meet with Ajit Pawar on waiting list?

December 03, 2024  14:50
Mahayuti leaders meet Amit Shah after the Maharashtra poll results
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar may meet Union minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday evening, a senior party leader said here. 

 State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare was responding to a question about reports that Pawar had sought a meeting with the senior BJP leader but was put on "waiting list". 

No appointment had been sought, Tatkare said, amid the continuing suspense over who would be the next Maharashtra chief minister. 

 "Amit Shah is currently in Chandigarh. We may hold political discussions tonight. We will talk about what is happening," said Tatkare. "There is no question of waiting (for appointment)," he added. 

 Asked about distribution of portfolios in the new Maharashtra government, set to be sworn in on December 5, Tatkare said it would be decided at a meeting of the Mahayuti allies. 

"When all leaders sit together, we will discuss the allocation of ministerial positions," he said. The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party is part of the coalition along with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. -- PTI
