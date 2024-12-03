RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Centre urged to dismantle militant camps in Manipur

December 03, 2024  16:46
A mother mourns her son Khundrakpam Athouba
A mother mourns her son Khundrakpam Athouba
Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of Meitei civil society organisations, on Tuesday asked the central government to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and dismantle the infrastructure of armed militant groups. 

 COCOMI also called for transparent investigations into allegations of collusion between security forces and Kuki armed groups. The Centre needs to take "decisive action to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and to dismantle the infrastructure of armed militant groups within the state in a stipulated time," COCOMI said in a statement. 

 A comprehensive strategy is required to address infiltration, illegal poppy cultivation, illegal arms smuggling and trafficking of drugs and also to restore the demographic balance in Manipur, it said. COCOMI also alleged that the crisis in the northeastern state resulted from "Kuki aggression" and that the India-Myanmar border has been mismanaged deliberately. 

 Both the central and state governments have repeatedly claimed that infiltration from Myanmar is the root cause behind the violence between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and Kukis based in hill districts. 

 Manipur has remained gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes between the two communities first erupted in May last year. At least 258 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since then. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Some superpower behind Shinde's tantrums: Raut
LIVE! Some superpower behind Shinde's tantrums: Raut

Sambhal violence was pre-planned: Akhilesh in LS
Sambhal violence was pre-planned: Akhilesh in LS

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of orchestrating violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, claiming it was aimed at disturbing communal harmony. He also linked the violence to the court-ordered survey of the...

India-China relations cannot be normal...: Jaishankar
India-China relations cannot be normal...: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said India-China ties have been abnormal since 2020 when peace and tranquillity in border areas were disturbed due to Chinese actions.

CJI recuses from plea over EC selection panel
CJI recuses from plea over EC selection panel

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday recused from hearing a batch of pleas challenging the exclusion of the CJI from the panel meant for selecting the chief election commissioner and election commissioners. The CJI, who was...

No name yet, Azad Maidan all set for Maha swearing-in
No name yet, Azad Maidan all set for Maha swearing-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is considered the frontrunner for the chief minister's post, with the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances