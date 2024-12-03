RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bangladesh summons Indian high commissioner

December 03, 2024  17:31
Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to the foreign affairs ministry office in Dhaka. He (Verma) has been asked to come, Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain told the media in his brief comment. 

The State-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said the Indian envoy entered the foreign ministry at 4 pm. 

The Indian high commissioner was summoned by acting foreign secretary Reaz Hamidullah, the BSS said. 

The tension between the two neighbours simmering since August 5, when deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India, aggravated further with the arrest of the Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das last week.
