RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Bangladesh Hindu monk's lawyer attacked: ISKCON

December 03, 2024  00:43
Chinmoy Krishna Das at a Chattogram court. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters
Chinmoy Krishna Das at a Chattogram court. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters
ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das on Monday claimed that Advocate Ramen Roy, who had defended Bangladesh's Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in a legal case there, was brutally attacked in the neighbouring country and is fighting for his life in a hospital.

According to Das, Roy's only 'fault' was defending Prabhu in court, and a group of Islamists ransacked his home.

The attack left Roy critically injured, and he is currently in the ICU, fighting for his life, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson claimed.

'Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life. #SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu,' he posted on X along with a picture of Roy in ICU.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the post. 

Speaking to a Bengali news channel, Das, also ISKCON Kolkata vice president, said, 'This brutal attack on advocate Roy is a direct consequence of his legal defence of Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu. It reflects the growing danger faced by those who defend the rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh.'

Chinmay Krishna, who served as a spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday while en route to Chattogram to attend a rally. 

He was denied bail and sent to jail on Tuesday by a court in the neighbouring country.

Historically, Hindus made up approximately 22 per cent of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War.

The Hindu population, once a substantial demographic in Bangladesh, has experienced a significant decline in recent decades, with the minority community now comprising only around 8 per cent of the country's total population.

This drop is largely attributed to a combination of socio-political marginalisation, exodus and sporadic violence over the years.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shinde signals exit from power as Fadnavis aide visits
Shinde signals exit from power as Fadnavis aide visits

The name of the Maharashtra chief minister will be announced on Wednesday, a day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government, after the Bharatiya Janata Party elects its legislature party leader, a senior functionary...

Sukhbir Badal ordered to clean shoes at Golden Temple
Sukhbir Badal ordered to clean shoes at Golden Temple

Pronouncing 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders for the 'mistakes' committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on Monday directed...

Is Eknath Shinde's son getting dy CM's post? He says...
Is Eknath Shinde's son getting dy CM's post? He says...

Shrikant Shinde on Monday said the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti coalition government has been a bit delayed, and currently there are lot of discussions and rumours.

'Election With EVM Is Not Fair Unless...'
'Election With EVM Is Not Fair Unless...'

'We accept EVMs cannot be hacked because it is not connected, but can they be manipulated?''Are you allowing us to check if EVMs can be manipulated?'

How India Can Make It To WTC 2025 Final
How India Can Make It To WTC 2025 Final

India need to win three of the remaining four Tests in Australia to book their place in the WTC 2025 final.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances