Bangladesh Hindu monk's lawyer attacked: ISKCON

Chinmoy Krishna Das at a Chattogram court. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das on Monday claimed that Advocate Ramen Roy, who had defended Bangladesh's Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in a legal case there, was brutally attacked in the neighbouring country and is fighting for his life in a hospital.



According to Das, Roy's only 'fault' was defending Prabhu in court, and a group of Islamists ransacked his home.



The attack left Roy critically injured, and he is currently in the ICU, fighting for his life, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson claimed.



'Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life. #SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu,' he posted on X along with a picture of Roy in ICU.



PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the post.



Speaking to a Bengali news channel, Das, also ISKCON Kolkata vice president, said, 'This brutal attack on advocate Roy is a direct consequence of his legal defence of Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu. It reflects the growing danger faced by those who defend the rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh.'



Chinmay Krishna, who served as a spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday while en route to Chattogram to attend a rally.



He was denied bail and sent to jail on Tuesday by a court in the neighbouring country.



Historically, Hindus made up approximately 22 per cent of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War.



The Hindu population, once a substantial demographic in Bangladesh, has experienced a significant decline in recent decades, with the minority community now comprising only around 8 per cent of the country's total population.



This drop is largely attributed to a combination of socio-political marginalisation, exodus and sporadic violence over the years. -- PTI