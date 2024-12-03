RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'All We Imagine As Light' named best international feature at Gotham Awards

December 03, 2024  11:50
image
Payal Kapadia's Cannes Grand Prix winning title "All We Imagine As Light" has won the best international feature award at the 2024 Gotham Awards. 

 The annual awards, which honours independent films across the world, was held in New York on Monday, reported Deadline. 

 The announcement comes days after the movie received the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) 2024. Other nominees in the category were "Green Border", "Hard Truths", "Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell", and "Vermiglio". Kapadia was also nominated in the best director category but was bested by RaMell Ross of "Nickel Boys". "All We Imagine As Light", starring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, follows the story of two Kerala nurses who navigate their lives in Mumbai. 

It released in theatres across India on December 22. First-time filmmaker Shuchi Talati was nominated in the breakthrough director category for "Girls Will Be Girls". Vera Drew emerged the winner in the segment for the superhero parody "The People's Joker".

