RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2 suspected women terror aides detained in J-K

December 03, 2024  15:48
Army personnel wait it out at an encounter site. File pic
Army personnel wait it out at an encounter site. File pic
Police on Tuesday detained two women suspected to be "terror associates" under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The overground workers (OGWs) have been identified as Maryama Begum from Loudhara village and Arshad Begum from Rai Chak, both in the Basantgarh area, officials said. 

 They were detained after it was assessed that they posed a significant threat to the safety and security of the region, a police spokesperson said. 

 "These terror associates were found to be involved in providing logistical support to terrorist groups and working as guides and facilitators for terrorist organisations," he said. 

 Their continuous actions posed a serious risk to public safety and tranquility, he said. To prevent further criminal activities detrimental to the security of the region, both individuals were ordered to be detained under the PSA, he stated. Police and security forces have launched a massive crackdown against the terror ecosystem and networks operating in various districts of the Jammu region over the past fortnight.

 The J-K Police conducted raids and searches at 73 locations across districts in the Jammu region, targeting terrorist networks linked to banned outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Several terror suspects and OGWs were arrested, and weapons, cash, electronic devices and documents were seized during the operation. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terrorist who killed doctor, workers shot dead
LIVE! Terrorist who killed doctor, workers shot dead

India-China relations cannot be normal...: Jaishankar
India-China relations cannot be normal...: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said India-China ties have been abnormal since 2020 when peace and tranquillity in border areas were disturbed due to Chinese actions.

No name yet, Azad Maidan all set for Maha swearing-in
No name yet, Azad Maidan all set for Maha swearing-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is considered the frontrunner for the chief minister's post, with the...

EVM row: Maha village scraps 'repoll' plan with ballot
EVM row: Maha village scraps 'repoll' plan with ballot

A group of villagers in Maharashtra's Malshiras assembly segment, who had insisted on a "re-election" with ballot papers, have relented after police intervention. The villagers, who claimed the NCP (SP) candidate, Uttam Jankar, had...

No bail, no lawyer for arrested Hindu leader in B'desh
No bail, no lawyer for arrested Hindu leader in B'desh

A Hindu leader in Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das, had his bail hearing in a sedition case postponed for a month due to the absence of a lawyer to represent him. The hearing was scheduled for December 3rd, but was adjourned to January...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances