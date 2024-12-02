RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Remembering Danto...

December 02, 2024  17:22
image
Former Rediff.com journalist, Sumit Bhattacharya pays tribute to a colleague and journalist we lost too soon -- Anthony D'Costa. 

Posting on Facebook, Sumit writes, "The noted cartoonist Satish Acharya remembers Anthony D'Costa, Danto to all who knew him, who passed away too soon a couple of days ago. Usually, eulogies flow for the departed but allow me to be different (I think Danto would like it). In 2004, when I joined Rediff.com -- where I worked for 10 years, had the best time of my working career and met many, many outstanding journalists and human beings, a rare combination -- Danto was one of my bosses. 

"He didn't take to me immediately. I was told he was the only one on the interview panel who objected to hiring me. When I joined Rediff and India Abroad, the newspaper for desis in America that Rediff owned then, we had a five-day week, a rarity for news orgs.

"I was unaware of it. Danto made me come to office on Saturdays for more than six months till I gathered up courage to ask the superbosses if it was okay if I didn't come on Saturdays because I mostly sat and twiddled my thumbs. I have never forgiven Danto for that, but without malice. 

"That was what journalism was like then. I learnt a lot from Danto, esp from his way of chiselling away at copy -- not rewriting, mind -- till it turned into a sharp gem. And Danto had his own way of showing affection. He liked making things out of Mechano pieces, and once when he made a man with a guitar he tagged me in the post. And after he left Rediff, Danto called me up to offer a job in the org he had joined. The first question I asked him was: "Five-day week hai kya?" And we both had a good laugh. Farewell, Danto. I will see you on the other side."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maharashtra CM's name will be announced on...
LIVE! Maharashtra CM's name will be announced on...

Logjam over, Oppn agrees to let Parliament function
Logjam over, Oppn agrees to let Parliament function

The government and opposition parties on Monday reached an agreement to break the impasse in Parliament with dates announced for discussions on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

We grant bail, you become min: SC to Senthil Balaji
We grant bail, you become min: SC to Senthil Balaji

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, however, refused to interfere with the September 26 order of the apex court granting bail to Balaji on a plea filed by one of the complainants seeking its cancellation.

How India Can Make It To WTC 2025 Final
How India Can Make It To WTC 2025 Final

India need to win three of the remaining four Tests in Australia to book their place in the WTC 2025 final.

Maha govt formation: Nirmala, Rupani named observers
Maha govt formation: Nirmala, Rupani named observers

Though the party has made no announcement, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister in the outgoing government, is being seen as the frontrunner for the key position.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances